‘She died alone’: Search continues for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are looking for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian and then took off.

The crash happened Tuesday night on Union Street South. Neighbors have already put up a memorial cross in remembrance of where the woman was killed.

One neighbor said that she and her husband, who is also a sheriff’s deputy, heard the impact but never saw the car involved.

The car that Concord police said they are looking for is described as a silver or gray Nissan Altima with a sunroof. Officers said there would likely be a lot of damage in the front right corner.

Neighbor Brandy Sloop says she her husband assisted the many first responders giving CPR to the woman following the crash and doing everything they could to save her life, but the victim died.

According to Sloop, the woman’s husband arrived at one point and was visibly devastated. Now, she says she wants justice for that woman’s family and a place for them to mourn, which is why she made the memorial.

“She died alone without anybody. I mean, there were paramedics, police officers there, but her life was lost right there. And to me, putting the cross there with the flowers, it’s just a little remembrance that there was life here and it gives the family a place to say, ‘This is where it happened.’ And maybe it can bring some kind of closure,” Sloop said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or the driver should call 704-93-CRIME.

Family members have set up a Go Fund Me page for anyone wishing to make a contribution for funeral expenses.

