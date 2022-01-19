Sex offender faces new charges for being near children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender with a Charlotte address faces new charges involving his alleged proximity to children.

Perry Quinton Simmons, 58, was charged on Tuesday with one count of sex offender/child premises. He was arrested in the 100 block of N. Long Street. Simmons was jailed under a bond of $100,000.

Simmons criminal record includes charges in 2012 that he was using binoculars to watch children swim in a public pool in Salisbury. Police said Simmons was sitting on a bench in the park area outside the fence, about 75 feet from the pool. He was charged with felony obstruction of justice for violating the requirements of a registered sex offender.

Simmons was also arrested in 2012 for following a woman around Kmart and touching himself. He was charged with indecent exposure in that incident.

Simmons spent more than 14 years behind bars on a rape conviction. He was convicted in 1994 of a second degree sexual offense and second degree rape.

