Sex offender faces new charges for being near children

Charlotte man convicted of rape in 1994 due in court Wednesday
Perry Quintin Simmons, 58, was charged on Tuesday.
Perry Quintin Simmons, 58, was charged on Tuesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender with a Charlotte address faces new charges involving his alleged proximity to children.

Perry Quinton Simmons, 58, was charged on Tuesday with one count of sex offender/child premises. He was arrested in the 100 block of N. Long Street. Simmons was jailed under a bond of $100,000.

Simmons criminal record includes charges in 2012 that he was using binoculars to watch children swim in a public pool in Salisbury. Police said Simmons was sitting on a bench in the park area outside the fence, about 75 feet from the pool. He was charged with felony obstruction of justice for violating the requirements of a registered sex offender.

Simmons was also arrested in 2012 for following a woman around Kmart and touching himself. He was charged with indecent exposure in that incident.

Simmons spent more than 14 years behind bars on a rape conviction. He was convicted in 1994 of a second degree sexual offense and second degree rape.

