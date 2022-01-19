NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian struck, killed while putting up cones on Hwy. 74 in Union County, sources say

Sources say the collision happened on Highway 74 east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Union County, sources say.
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Union County, sources say.(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Union County.

Sources say the collision happened on Highway 74 east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

According to sources, the driver of the tractor-trailer was outside of the vehicle putting up road cones when he was struck and killed.

No other information was immediately available.

