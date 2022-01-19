Pedestrian struck, killed while putting up cones on Hwy. 74 in Union County, sources say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Union County.

Sources say the collision happened on Highway 74 east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

According to sources, the driver of the tractor-trailer was outside of the vehicle putting up road cones when he was struck and killed.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for further details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.