Parents, students in the Carolinas compare snow days to e-learning days following inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in North and South Carolina made different decisions for students following Sunday’s inclement weather.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were closed on Tuesday. CMS schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to dangerous road conditions in parts of Mecklenburg County.

A make-up day is scheduled for Feb. 21.

The EOC and EOG testing make-up schedule will be determined shortly and communicated with students and families who are impacted. The CMS 2021-2022 Academic Calendar will be updated to reflect changes.

Teachers and staff will have a regular workday on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in accordance with the updated severe weather guidelines issued by CMS.

Sidney Griffin is one of the thousands of CMS students who had the day off.

“To be honest snow days could be a thing of the past now due to already having a virtual model that we implemented last year,” Griffin said.

Both schools in N.C. and S.C. have the ability to shift to remote learning or e-learning days if inclement weather or other emergencies interferes with in-person instruction. This will count as an instructional day and doesn’t need to be made up.

“I definitely think if we are trying to be more innovative, moving to remote could’ve been more beneficial because I know personally high schoolers it’s currently finals week and so a day of review could’ve been very beneficial to some individuals,” Griffin said.

Other districts in N.C. tell WBTV they have five remote learning days allotted for inclement weather.

“We have additional instructional hours in our calendar that allow for “traditional snow days.” We also have the ability to rely on five remote learning days in the event of inclement weather. Beyond that, we have inclement weather makeup days designated on our calendar, and the Board has the authority to use early release days and Saturdays as makeup days and add days to the end of the school year should we have an extensive number of inclement weather days during a school year,” said a spokesperson with Gaston County Schools.

Fort Mills School District made Tuesday an e-learning day.

Fort Mill parents got the head’s up on Friday, one mom tells me for the sake of time, e-learning made the most sense rather than being off.

“We were already notified that it could be a possibility and just not have to extend any days or even chance our children or employees being hurt trying to get to school or work,” said Erica Yale who has a fourth-grader and a kindergartener in FMSD.

Parents say they’re thankful this counts toward instruction but at the same time, they realize learning remotely isn’t always best for their kid’s performance.

“My fourth grader has a learning disability, and he does best when he is in school,” Yale said.

“My middle schooler was a lot more able to handle things by herself and do everything but my elementary student it’s a lot harder and it takes more work on my part,” said FMSD parent Karelyn Paddock who has a middle schooler and elementary school student in the district.

CMS is on a two-hour delay Wednesday and FMSD will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

