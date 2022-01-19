Lawyer: U of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 sexual abuse survivors

NC DHHS Flu
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.(Source: Gray News)
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

