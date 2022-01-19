Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A tanker truck leaking ammonia temporarily closed a portion of Highway 601 in Cabarrus County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 601 near Highway 200, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the leak was not caused by a crash. They added that there are no evacuations and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said Highway 601 reopened between Parks Lafferty Road and Cold Spring Road South.

Additionally, Highway 200 from Highway 601 to Ray Linker Road reopened.

Portions of Highways 601 and 200 are closed due to a tanker truck leaking ammonia in Cabarrus County early Wednesday morning. (Source: WBTV)

Stay with WBTV for further updates as they come in.

Stay up-to-date with traffic updates by checking out these real-time alerts.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.