NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak

Authorities said the leak was not caused by a crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A tanker truck leaking ammonia temporarily closed a portion of Highway 601 in Cabarrus County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 601 near Highway 200, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the leak was not caused by a crash. They added that there are no evacuations and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said Highway 601 reopened between Parks Lafferty Road and Cold Spring Road South.

Additionally, Highway 200 from Highway 601 to Ray Linker Road reopened.

Portions of Highways 601 and 200 are closed due to a tanker truck leaking ammonia in Cabarrus...
Portions of Highways 601 and 200 are closed due to a tanker truck leaking ammonia in Cabarrus County early Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV)

Stay with WBTV for further updates as they come in.

Stay up-to-date with traffic updates by checking out these real-time alerts.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain close, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak
Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak
A tanker truck leaking ammonia has closed a portion of Highway 601 in Cabarrus County early...
Tanker truck leaking ammonia closes portion of Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County
A truck was seen plowing snow Monday morning in Hickory.
Winter storm leads to icy roads throughout region
According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.
Portion of I-77 near Remount Road reopens after tractor-trailer overturns