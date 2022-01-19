Gaston Co. Schools’ student shares the pros, cons of remote learning

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Remote learning has been a convenient way to continue learning at home due to COVID, severe weather, and other emergencies, but students say it’s not a long-term fix.

On a typical Wednesday, eighth-grader Katlin Baker is front and center at W.C. Friday Middle School in Dallas, but this Wednesday was different.

The remnants of last weekend’s snow and ice were concerning for Gaston County Schools leaders which led to a remote learning day for students and teachers.

We have additional instructional hours in our calendar that allow for “traditional snow days.” We also have the ability to rely on five remote learning days in the event of inclement weather. Beyond that, we have inclement weather makeup days designated on our calendar, and the Board has the authority to use early release days and Saturdays as makeup days and add days to the end of the school year should we have an extensive number of inclement weather days during a school year.

“I had to do a reading passage in Spanish and am I-ready lesson in math,” Baker said.

Baker says she’s maintained A/B honor roll despite COVID shifting schools to remote learning last year, severe weather, and quarantining recently.

“It’s challenging because there are some things I just don’t understand but I just email my teachers and they help me out,” Baker said.

She says remote learning does offer more flexibility for her to get assignments done at her own pace, but like many of her peers miss the in-person socialization and support.

“I’m pretty sure they like it but after a long period of time they probably get tired of staying home and miss our friends,” Baker said.

As Baker typed away on her laptop, her step-sister Lily Steele who is in first grade had hard copy books and printed assignments including weekly readings and corresponding questions.

“While I’m out of school they give me after-school work,” Lily Steele said.

Baker’s mother and Steele’s stepmother Alisha Steele works with both children to help them with their assignments and makes sure they’re understanding them and completing them to the best of their abilities.

“It’s very important for the parents to be involved because if the parents aren’t pushing the kids to do it and making them do the schoolwork then it’s not going to work,” Alisha Steel said.

Steele says remote learning has been a challenge for her eighth-grade son who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“He has special classes and they do modify his work but sometimes even though it’s modified he gets frustrated when he’s at home because he can’t do it and the way the curriculum is set up, the way they teach them now, the common core stuff, I can’t do it and when I try to tell him how I did it, it’s wrong,” Steele said.

Between more than a year and a half of remote learning due to COVID, and now the remnants of winter weather, Baker says she just wants a moment of normalcy and consistency.

“I would like to go to school,” she said.

