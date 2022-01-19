FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pretty mild by January standards. Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon readings will reach the middle 50s.

Mild temperatures today

Cold air returns Thursday!

First Alert: Snow returns Friday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Spotty showers are possible tonight with lows only falling back to near 40°.

Following another cold start, we'll rebound nicely this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Readings in the mountains will top out in the mid-upper 40s for #CLT & the Piedmont making a run into the mid-upper 50s, well above average for January. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gqy55Xek2X — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2022

A cold front will move this way on Thursday. Showers are possible through the day before the front moves through in the evening. There could be a few high elevation snow showers Thursday as colder air rushes in behind the front.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Thursday.

It will be much colder by Friday morning, with daybreak readings in the mid 20s. That means cold air will be in place as the next round of precipitation moves in during the day.

Chances for rain and snow are in the mix for the next few days. (Source: WBTV)

Our next First Alert will be Friday and Friday night. The high on Friday will be close to freezing. Snow is likely for the WBTV viewing area. However, this time, the storm will be farther east.

The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be in the typical places. The highest accumulations will end up being in our eastern counties.

The early call on the snow forecast for up to one inch in the mountains with one, to perhaps three inches across the Foothills and Piedmont.

The best chance for sleet to mix in will be south/east of I-85. Freezing rain does appear to be a factor in the Pee Dee River Valley, where snow amounts may be cut back a bit.

The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be in the typical places. The highest accumulations will end up being in our eastern counties. (WBTV)

We will quickly dry out on Saturday, but we won’t warm up much. Highs will only reach the upper 30s under partly sunny skies. Sunday will be a sunny one with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As of now, next week will get a quiet start. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with sunshine on Monday.

Make it a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.