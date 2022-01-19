First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold air returns tomorrow, setting the stage for wintry weather on Friday!

Mild temps today

Cold air returns

First Alert for winter weather Friday/ Friday night

Today will be pretty mild. With increasing clouds, highs will reach the mid-50s today. More melting will take place all day today.

Following another cold start, we'll rebound nicely this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Readings in the mountains will top out in the mid-upper 40s for #CLT & the Piedmont making a run into the mid-upper 50s, well above average for January. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gqy55Xek2X — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2022

A cold front will move this way on Thursday. Showers are possible through the day before the front moves through in the evening. There could be a few high elevation snow showers toward evening.

Chances for rain and snow are in the mix for the next few days. (Source: WBTV)

Highs will be in the upper 40s during the day, but this front will bring cold air to Carolinas. Lows on Thursday morning will be in the low 40s. It will be in the mid-20s by Friday morning. That means cold air will be in place as the precipitation moves in on Friday.

Our next First Alert will be Friday and Friday night. The high on Friday will be close to freezing. Snow is likely for the WBTV viewing area. However, this time, the storm will be farther east.

FIRST ALERT: Spotty rain Thursday along a cold front that will usher in much colder air for Friday. Snow - some sleet S/E of I-85 - will develop Friday & not taper down until Sat. morning. Several inches, but not as heavy in mts & foothills as last storm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/a92Pk48vkd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 19, 2022

The bullseye will be over eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be in the typical places. The highest accumulations will end up being in our eastern counties.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for counties to the east of the Charlotte Metro area. (Source: WBTV)

We will begin to dry out on Saturday. We won’t warm up though. Highs will only reach the upper 30s. Sunday will be a sunny one with highs in the mid-40s.

As of now, next week will get a quiet start. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with the sun.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

