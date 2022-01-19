First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers are expected for Thursday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early Saturday morning, as developing snow showers may impact travelers.

Scattered rain showers and chilly for Thursday.

Snow showers are possible late Friday into Friday night.

Cold, yet drier for the weekend.

Tonight will feature increasing clouds, with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 40 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and around 30 degrees for the mountains.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday morning, bringing a chance for scattered rain showers throughout the day. Thursday will be seasonably chilly, with high temperatures around 50 degrees in the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early Saturday morning, as developing snow showers may impact travelers. (WBTV)

A changeover from rain to a wintry mix is possible late Thursday into Thursday night, as temperatures cool into the upper 20s for the piedmont, and upper teens for the mountains.

Frigid temperatures develop for Friday, with the WBTV viewing area at or below freezing for most of the day.

Friday morning will start off around 30 degrees, and temperatures will stay steady or drop through the day, into the upper 20s.

Snow showers are expected to begin during the late afternoon and evening hours and continue into Friday night.

Snowfall totals and impacts will greatly be directed by the exact track that a coastal low pressure system takes. A more inland track could mean higher snowfall and more impacts, yet a track further offshore could mean less impacts and lower snowfall. At this point, we anticipate a trace to 3″ of snowfall on average, with the highest snowfall likely for areas east of I-85.

The weekend is looking to remain cold, with high temperatures in the upper-30s for the piedmont, and around 30 degrees in the mountains for Saturday.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the mid-40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper 40s for early next week, with another chance for a wintry mix on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

