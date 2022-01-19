NC DHHS Flu
Concord Police seeking assistance locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The pedestrian was walking on Union South Street when a vehicle traveling southbound struck them before driving away from the scene.
Suspect's vehicle
Suspect's vehicle(Concord PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect that fatally struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., Concord PD responded to the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Union Street South and Ridge Avenue SW.

The pedestrian was walking on Union South Street when a vehicle traveling southbound struck them before driving away from the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey 2010-2012 Nissan Altima with a sunroof. The vehicle has considerable damage to the right front corner and was last seen turning onto Interstate 85-South from Concord Mills Boulevard at 8:31 PM.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding this vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or anonymously through Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 93-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

