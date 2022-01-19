CMPD seeking public’s assistance in searching for 50-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man.

Samuel Nash Jr. was last seen leaving his home on Rutland Drive in Charlotte.

His last known contact with his family was in December and nobody has been in contact with him since, and they are worried about his safety.

Nash is a Black male, approximately 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about Mr. Nash’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

