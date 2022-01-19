NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD identifies officer who was shot by a 14-year-old in east Charlotte

A 14-year-old is facing charges for the shooting during a car break-in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are now identifying the officer who was shot by a 14-year-old in east Charlotte in December.

Police identified Officer Elliot Whitley of the Hickory Grove Patrol Division, as the officer who was shot in this situation. Officer Whitley was hired by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on April 25, 2011.

CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

A 14-year-old is facing charges for the shooting during a car break-in.

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court, in the area of the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes, and taken to Atrium Main. Officials said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

CMPD officials said officers were dispatched to a car break-in at 7:20 a.m. The caller also said the individual pointed a firearm at an area resident.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, officials said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody. No other injuries were reported, according to the CMPD.

Police said the 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name was not released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

During a briefing, CMPD officials said it’s a bad day in Charlotte when a 14-year-old possesses a gun and fires at an officer.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” a CMPD official said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain closed, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Two First Alerts this weekend
First Alert: More chances for rain, snow, and colder temperatures this weekend
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week

Latest News

The lucky resident of Cornelius won a $4 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.
Was it you? Someone just won $4 million in Mecklenburg County
The jury found 23-year-old Jordan Douglas guilty of first-degree sex offense, first-degree...
Man sentenced to 25-36 years in prison for 2019 sexual assault in uptown Charlotte
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’, to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Gastonia detectives say 14-year-old Trinity Nance has been found safe after going missing for...
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, unharmed after two-week disappearance in Gastonia