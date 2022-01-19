NC DHHS Flu
Altercation over “snow turtle” leads to charges, jail for one man

Stevon Gibbs, 22, of East Spencer, faces charges.
Stevon Gibbs, 22, of East Spencer, faces charges.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An argument over a snow turtle in the yard of a home in Rowan County led to an altercation and charges for one man.

It happened on Sunday at a home on Stoney Creek Drive. Deputies were called to the home in reference to a disturbance that was ongoing. When deputies arrived, they found Stevon Gibbs in an argument with someone at the residence.

According to the report, Gibbs had been at the home watching a football game with other friends. One of the friends confronted Gibbs for tearing up a snow turtle that had been in the yard. When Gibbs admitted damaging the turtle, the friend asked Gibbs to step outside. Instead of going out, Gibbs walked into the kitchen while shouting “bang, bang.”

Gibbs allegedly came back from the kitchen with a butcher knife. The homeowner told Gibbs to drop the knife and told him he had to leave. The homeowner had to physically remove Gibbs from the home, according to the report.

Deputies arrived a few minutes later. They say Gibbs was confrontational with them and had to be restrained by two deputies.

Gibbs, 22, of East Spencer, was charged with misdemeanor second degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor second degree assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $3000.

