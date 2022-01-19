$20K reward offered for information leading to arrest in deadly south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a man killed in an October shooting in a south Charlotte business park.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were dispatched to Southern Loop Boulevard, close to railroad tracks that cut through the loop, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

When they arrived, they said they found Edy Alvarado with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspects wanted in the shooting.

According to Crime Stoppers, the unit has received a private donation of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.