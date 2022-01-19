NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$20K reward offered for information leading to arrest in deadly south Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were dispatched to Southern Loop Boulevard, close to railroad tracks that cut through the loop, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Edy Alvarado, left, was killed in an October shooting in south Charlotte. Police have released...
Edy Alvarado, left, was killed in an October shooting in south Charlotte. Police have released photos of the suspects wanted in that killing.(Source: Charlotte Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a man killed in an October shooting in a south Charlotte business park.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were dispatched to Southern Loop Boulevard, close to railroad tracks that cut through the loop, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

When they arrived, they said they found Edy Alvarado with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspects wanted in the shooting.

According to Crime Stoppers, the unit has received a private donation of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain closed, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Two First Alerts this weekend
First Alert: More chances for rain, snow, and colder temperatures this weekend
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. hits record with nearly 4,700 COVID-19-related hospitalizations; over 17K new cases reported
A memorial was set up to honor a woman killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in...
‘She died alone’: Search continues for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Concord
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Union County, sources say.
Pedestrian struck, killed while putting up cones on Hwy. 74 in Union County, sources say
The lucky resident of Cornelius won a $4 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.
Was it you? Someone just won $4 million in Mecklenburg County