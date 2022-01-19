NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

17-year-old gets perfect score on SAT

Apurva Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he...
Apurva Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.
By Brittany Hope
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) – Only a “fraction of a percentile” of SAT test-takers achieve a perfect score, according to the College Board, which administers the exam.

A senior from Davis Senior High School in California recently accomplished the feat.

Apurva Mishra, 17, has his own typical teenage imperfections – including a disheveled room.

His chemistry teacher says he’s been caught falling asleep in class, but his parents have plenty of room for forgiveness, because how could a teenager be perfect?

But Mishra managed to get a perfect score on his SAT exam. Every single question, he answered correctly.

Mishra said he prepared when he had free time, but that’s fleeting as he’s the vice-captain of the robotics team and student body president.

His dad said he’s so proud of his son.

His older brother, a junior at Harvard, is feeling the competition.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain closed, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
The shop owner's son said a Detroit water main break is partly to blame for the driver's crash...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into fish market after losing control on icy road
As the push continues from lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Mississippi, the South...
Despite its illegality, marijuana strain is already being sold in Mississippi due to a legal loophole
Stevon Gibbs, 22, of East Spencer, faces charges.
Altercation over “snow turtle” leads to charges, jail for one man
A video of a kid shoveling show has gone viral.
'Exhausted' kid shoveling snow goes viral