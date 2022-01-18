NC DHHS Flu
WBTV celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2022 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration aired on Jan. 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. on WBTV.
By Dedrick Russell and Steve Crump
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many of you know, January is the month that we celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday.

Here at WBTV, we continue to acknowledge the importance of Dr. King’s legacy by sharing moments of his life and career.

The one-hour special was hosted by Steve Crump and Dedrick Russell as they looked at the legacy of Dr. King, his impact on our area and his everlasting imprint on civil rights in America.

You can watch the special in full above.

