WBTV celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many of you know, January is the month that we celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday.

Here at WBTV, we continue to acknowledge the importance of Dr. King’s legacy by sharing moments of his life and career.

The 2022 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration aired on Jan. 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. on WBTV.

The one-hour special was hosted by Steve Crump and Dedrick Russell as they looked at the legacy of Dr. King, his impact on our area and his everlasting imprint on civil rights in America.

You can watch the special in full above.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.