Volunteer organization offering to help drivers stuck in snow and ice

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of truck and SUV owners has volunteered to help drivers that get stuck in snow and ice in several counties in the Charlotte area.

The group, Tri-State 4X4 and Assistance, has been active for several years and usually operates in the counties west of Charlotte. Several truck and SUV owners work together to help community members who need their vehicles towed out of the snow and ice.

“We’ll have a lot of calls in the morning, people trying to get out to go to work and they’ll slide off the driveway, slide into the edge of ditch. It’s simple stuff that they just don’t think about,” said Patrick Fowler, the leader of the group.

Fowler said the group has already helped dozens of drivers because of the winter storm that passed through the Charlotte region Sunday. While the system has moved out of the Carolinas, many secondary roads in the metro area remain iced over.

Fowler said Tri-State 4X4 and Assistance is willing to help all drivers free of charge.

“People have to go they have to go. They have to go to work. They have doctors appointments. They have family to take care of. There’s all different reasons they need to get out,” said Fowler.

Mike Curtis, a volunteer with the organization, said he used to work for a tow company, but prefers volunteer work now.

“I’d rather do it like this. You can help people a lot easier. You’re not waiting on insurance companies to approve payments. You’re just going to help get them out of their situation and get them going again,” said Curtis.

Fowler said he and his teammates enjoy helping people in need.

“The satisfaction of getting them where they need to go or getting them able to where they need to go is worth it,” said Fowler. “If you gotta be out, be safe, and if you need us give us a call.”

The group requires drivers to sign a waiver before having their vehicles towed. To contact Tri-State 4X4 and Assistance call (704) 833-8587 or post in the group’s Facebook page.

