NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week

As we approach the end of the week/start of the weekend, another First Alert is in place as there is the potential for wintry weather.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.

  • Sunshine will promote lots of melting today
  • Tracking a showery cold front Thursday
  • First Alert: Hints of another Winter Storm

Icy conditions can be expected on roads this morning, but temperatures will inch up above 32° by 10 a.m. Sunshine will rule the day and after a frigid start, we’ll rebound nicely to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. A lot of ice and snow will melt today, even in the mountains, where afternoon readings will push 40°.

Mostly clear and cold tonight, there may be a few more icy patches on the roads as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will bring a nice rebound, as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle 50s before our next cold front arrives on our doorstep.

Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.(WBTV)

A First Alert is in place late Wednesday night through Thursday as rain is likely across the area and some additional snow is possible in the mountains. Highs Thursday will fall back to near 50° in clouds and scattered showers.

We have high confidence in this first round of precipitation Thursday, but our question going forward from there will be how far southeast that front will be able to go before another wave of low pressure develops along it.

There remains a wide range of possibilities as we approach the end of the week/start of the weekend, but another First Alert is in place as there is the potential for wintry weather. 

Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.(WBTV)

Both long-range models have a wave of low-pressure and cold air in place.

The difference is one has a robust storm, packed full of winter weather here, while the other offers a weaker storm, tracking farther away from the WBTV viewing area.

As we are still several days out, check back in for frequent updates! We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as our active and COLD period continues.

Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.(WBTV)

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday and stay safe on the roads!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to...
CMS closed Tuesday, other school districts announce plans due to icy road conditions left by winter storm
The situation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, across from Bang Bang Burgers.
Truck brings down power pole on snowy Charlotte road and drives away, officials say
Authorities said all 50 students inside got out safely.
Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Brevard College
More snow is expected in the Mountains throughout the day on Monday.
Icy conditions Monday morning before melting begins; First Alerts for potentially more winter weather

Latest News

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to...
CMS closed Tuesday, other school districts announce plans due to icy road conditions left by winter storm
First Alert: Winter weather possible again this weekend
First Alert: Winter weather possible again this weekend
A group of truck and SUV owners has volunteered to help drivers that get stuck in snow and ice...
Volunteer organization offering to help drivers stuck in snow and ice
Concerns about roads and driveways developing black ice overnight
Concerns about roads and driveways developing black ice overnight