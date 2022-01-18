Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.

Sunshine will promote lots of melting today

Tracking a showery cold front Thursday

First Alert: Hints of another Winter Storm

Icy conditions can be expected on roads this morning, but temperatures will inch up above 32° by 10 a.m. Sunshine will rule the day and after a frigid start, we’ll rebound nicely to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. A lot of ice and snow will melt today, even in the mountains, where afternoon readings will push 40°.

Mostly clear and cold tonight, there may be a few more icy patches on the roads as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will bring a nice rebound, as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle 50s before our next cold front arrives on our doorstep.

A First Alert is in place late Wednesday night through Thursday as rain is likely across the area and some additional snow is possible in the mountains. Highs Thursday will fall back to near 50° in clouds and scattered showers.

We have high confidence in this first round of precipitation Thursday, but our question going forward from there will be how far southeast that front will be able to go before another wave of low pressure develops along it.

There remains a wide range of possibilities as we approach the end of the week/start of the weekend, but another First Alert is in place as there is the potential for wintry weather.

Both long-range models have a wave of low-pressure and cold air in place.

The difference is one has a robust storm, packed full of winter weather here, while the other offers a weaker storm, tracking farther away from the WBTV viewing area.

As we are still several days out, check back in for frequent updates! We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as our active and COLD period continues.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday and stay safe on the roads!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

