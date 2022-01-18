NC DHHS Flu
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week

As we approach the end of the week/start of the weekend, another First Alert is in place as there is the potential for wintry weather.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today should be a good day. Enjoy it while it lasts! Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.

  • Sunny and chilly today
  • First Alert for Thursday showers
  • First Alert for potential weekend winter weather

Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. It will be another cold night with lows falling to the upper 20s.

Places with melting snow and ice today can again expect black ice tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will also be mainly dry but milder. A lot more melting will take place in the mountains and foothills as highs make it back to the 50s. (40s in the mountains)

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. That will bring the possibility of showers for most of us.

The mountains could see snow showers. Outside of the mountains, lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the 50s.

That won’t cause too much trouble on its own, but it will set the stage for the weekend system as it ushers in cold air and stalls out to our southeast.

Beyond that, the two long-range models we have now are handling things differently. One is keeping the storm weaker and farther away from us.

The other is keeping it closer and depicts a stronger storm. That would bring winter weather to the Carolinas.

For now, that’s about all we know. As we go out in time, and have access to the short-term models, we will be able to give you more details.

For now, just know that there is the potential for another disruptive winter set up from Friday into Saturday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

