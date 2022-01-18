TSA: 106 guns discovered in carry-on luggage at CLT Airport in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered 106 guns in passengers’ carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021.

In 2020, there were 55 guns discovered at CLT Airport.

On Tuesday, TSA released a report on gun discoveries at airports in North Carolina.

TSA officers at North Carolina airports discovered a total of 254 guns in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2021, with several airports across the state doubling or tripling their 2020 totals.

Officials say each of the guns were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

In 2021, TSA screened approximately 585 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents an 81 percent increase over the approximately 324 million screened in 2020.

Statewide in 2021, TSA screened approximately 15.56 million departing travelers at North Carolina airports, matching the national increase of 81 percent.

Nationwide, a gun was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened. In North Carolina, the rate was even higher with one gun discovered for every 61,275 passengers screened.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

