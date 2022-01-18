Town of Mooresville transforms into winter wonderland during weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the town of Mooresville, the winter storm Sunday left snow piles on sidewalks and a job for the snowplows.

Despite the windy chill, many came out to embrace the fleeting snow day.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for like two years. It’s awesome,” said Ciarra Rockness, as she made her way to a snowball fight with her friends.

Others, like John Amon, lent a helping hand to keep their tight-knit community safe and sound.

“My grandmother always said get rid of the snow as fast as you can because if not, it’ll hang around and there will be more coming,” said Amon.

He’s lived in Mooresville for 52 years now and came out to snow blow sidewalks downtown.

“Well it’s what you try to do,” Amon explained.

“We’re all in this together and small-town America, y’all have to pitch in and help wherever you can.”

This was the first time a town like Mooresville saw snow in years.

While many were responsible, staying at home and off the roads, many also made the most of the day before the snow melted away.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.