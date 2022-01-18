NC DHHS Flu
State health dept. apologizes for COVID-19 test result delays

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday it is working to actively address issues with "multiple COVID-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities failing to process tests and report results and case counts" amid the surge in omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases.(WIS-TV)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to what it called “issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities for failures to process tests and report results and case counts.”

The issue arose since the omicron-fueled surge of cases began in late December.

DHEC said “the overwhelming majority” of COVID tests ― about 97% ― are processed at large, non-DHEC labs.

“While DHEC’s Public Health Lab, which has a daily capacity of 2,500 samples, is operating at that capacity and currently not experiencing any delays, large private labs such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services have fallen significantly behind due to issues ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages and still have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so,” a release states.

Some private testing vendors have fallen so far behind in reporting results, DHEC says, the agency had to take “the unprecedented step” of recommending those waiting for test results finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it has been more than five days, the release states.

“DHEC knows the delays being experienced by some South Carolinians are unacceptable and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion,” the release states. “DHEC sincerely apologizes to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and is working diligently to correct those issues.”

