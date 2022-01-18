Some school districts will remain close, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to remote learning for Wednesday as icy road conditions remain an issue after a weekend winter storm in the Carolinas.

Avery County Schools

Due to very dangerous travel conditions and our inability to clear campuses and sidewalks, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Burke County Public Schools

Due to continued hazardous road conditions on many neighborhood and secondary roads in Burke County, BCPS will operate on a remote learning day on January 19, 2022, for students. It will be an optional teacher workday for faculty and staff with a 3 hr delay.

Caldwell County Schools

Wednesday is a remote learning day for students.

Catawba County Schools

Due to continued icy road conditions, Catawba County Schools (and QUEST) will be closed. No in-person or remote learning. There will be an optional teacher workday on a 3-hour delay for staff.

Gaston County Schools

Because of road conditions in areas across the county, Wednesday, January 19 will be a remote learning day for all students and teachers.

Hickory Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday. Staff will be an optional workday with a three-hour delay.

Iredell-Statesville Schools

While the main roads seem clear, many of the secondary roads present problematic areas for all drivers. Due to these conditions, Iredell-Statesville Schools will be Closed for Students with an Optional Teacher Workday with Delay for Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Lincoln County Schools

Lincoln County Schools will operate on a Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. School staff will operate on an optional staff workday with a 2-hour delay.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Due to hazardous conditions on many secondary roads in the county, RSS will have a remote learning day for students and optional workday for staff on Wednesday. After-school activities may resume.

Newton/Conover Schools

Due to continued icy road conditions, Newton-Conover City Schools will operate via remote learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 19. Kid Connection will open at 9 a.m. at North Newton Elementary School ONLY

Watauga County Schools

Wednesday will be a remote learning day for students.

