Some icy side streets, driveways still a concern after winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While snow can be exciting, what’s left underneath can be dangerous.

As temperatures dropped below freezing Monday night, black ice remains a real concern.

In Lincolnton, some worry about roads and driveways that have yet to be cleared.

“If an ambulance needs to come around, they can’t get down the side streets,” explained Monique Roebuck.

Some are taking matters into their own hands, shoveling snow Monday night.

“I’m doing it now because it’s going to freeze hard,” said Tammy Fernandez, who was hard at work clearing her own driveway in Lincolnton.

“That’s why I’m doing it now while it’s soft.”

NCDOT said its crews need to clear highways and major roads first, but they are getting to certain secondary roads and side streets when they can. However, they say it takes time.

As for Fernandez, she’s not too worried about the job. But she may have something in mind for next year.

“I just got done telling my husband, I said, ‘we need to get us a blade to get on the lawnmower or something’,” she laughed.

NCDOT and others want to remind you that snow can solidify into ice quickly, and if you plan on driving, continue to take it slow and watch out for black ice on the roads.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.