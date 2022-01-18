Rowan commissioners to consider incentive for large economic development project

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County will discuss an incentive plan in the hope that it will secure what has been described as the largest economic development project in Rowan County history.

Codenamed “Project Rabbit,” it is said to be a distribution center for an unnamed company. The project could create 2,500 fulltime jobs within the next seven years and represent an investment of more than $580 million. An additional 2600 part-time and seasonal jobs would also be created.

The Rowan EDC is requesting that commissioners approve a 15-year incentive grant. During that time the county would return 80% of the taxes paid by the company. The total value of the proposed incentive grant is $27 million.

The meeting and public hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 18, at 6:00 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. meeting room at the Rowan County Administration building. The meeting can be joined virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc6pm using password 028144 or by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

