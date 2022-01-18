NC DHHS Flu
Parents arrested in Rowan County after 7-month-old baby overdoses from amphetamines exposure

William Keller (left) and Brittney Shupe (right)
William Keller (left) and Brittney Shupe (right)(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two parents have been arrested following a three-month investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

William Keller, 23, and Brittney Shupe, 24, were arrested Friday, Jan. 14, and charged with felony child abuse after their seven-month-old child overdosed.

On Oct. 24, officials in Rowan County responded to a call of an unresponsive seven-month-old baby on Holobough Lane in Rowan County.

The child was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, administered with Narcan and was then able to breathe on his own.

A search warrant was obtained for the family’s residence and evidence of narcotics use was located. Keller and Shupe denied any wrongdoing and said the child was playing on the floor before he suddenly went unconscious.

Investigators determined the child had come into contact with amphetamines, resulting in an overdose.

During the arrests, Keller provided deputies with a fake name, leading to an additional charge of obstructing and delaying the arresting officers.

Keller is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $12,000 secured bond and Shupe was given a $10,000 secured bond.

RCSO detectives have arranged care for the child.

