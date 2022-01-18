NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to...
CMS closed Tuesday, other school districts announce plans due to icy road conditions left by winter storm
The situation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, across from Bang Bang Burgers.
Truck brings down power pole on snowy Charlotte road and drives away, officials say
Sunday’s storm is now bringing a mess to New England. We will have a chance to regroup as we...
First Alert issued: One winter storm down - could there be another?
Authorities said all 50 students inside got out safely.
Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Brevard College

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
William Keller (left) and Brittney Shupe (right)
Parents arrested in Rowan County after 7-month-old baby overdoses from amphetamines exposure
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests