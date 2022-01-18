New COVID-19 test sites opening to help with demand in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the latest data from Mecklenburg County, percent positivity was trending down and it’s now leveling off, hovering around 32.9%.

Many people in Charlotte have been frustrated as the Omicron surge leads to hours-long COVID-19 test lines and long turnaround times for results.

Sites closed due to the winter storm this weekend and some are still closed or operating on delays on Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County health officials are also working with partners to open new testing sites.

Mako Medical Laboratories opened a site at Carowinds on Monday.

“We’re trying to alleviate the wait times as much as possible for the Charlotte community,” Eric Kristensen, with Mako Medical, told WBTV.

Tests are free and no appointment is required, with results expected to be back in 24 to 48 hours.

This comes after inundated testing sites had to close during the winter storm.

As for whether people staying inside during the storm helped reduce the spread of COVID, Dr. David Priest with Novant Health does not expect a huge impact.

“A lot of this is developing herd immunity over time,” Dr. Priest said. “Whether just a couple of days apart helped, I don’t think it hurts, but I don’t know how much of an impact it would have long term.”

New sites could help spread out testing demand, but long lines were already forming at StarMed in west Charlotte on Tuesday.

Dr. Priest says if you start developing symptoms, it’s not a bad idea to just assume you have the virus and start isolating.

“Unless you need a test to go back to school, or to travel or those kinds of things, if you’re in a household full of people that had covid, I don’t know that there’s any point in getting in a long line and then potentially having a test that takes a while to come back,” he said.

Dr. Priest is hopeful that the silver lining from Omicron is that many people are getting infected, adding to the overall herd immunity.

He says more effective treatments coming to market will also help get us out of this.

StarMed in Charlotte is now offering the Merck’s Covid antiviral pill for high-risk patients.

“It’s going to give a lot more patients access to treatments that are shown to be significantly helpful,” Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed said. “The Merck is 30 percent [effective], that’s 30 percent less that are gonna die or end up in the hospital.”

Health experts continue to drive home the point that vaccinations are the best defense.

According to Dr. Priest, 94% of people hospitalized across Novant Health are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, meaning they did not complete the vaccine series or did not get boosted.

For details on all testing sites in the county and their hours of operation, click here.

