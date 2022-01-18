NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide it building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a conference call with investors “the culture of our organization is my number one priority” and that “it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its” commitments to improve its workplace culture.

Activision disclosed last year it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the Santa Monica, California, company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

The deal Tuesday follows Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition last year of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, which is behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

Microsoft said in both cases that the deals will help beef up its Xbox Game Pass game subscription service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to...
CMS closed Tuesday, other school districts announce plans due to icy road conditions left by winter storm
The situation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, across from Bang Bang Burgers.
Truck brings down power pole on snowy Charlotte road and drives away, officials say
Sunday’s storm is now bringing a mess to New England. We will have a chance to regroup as we...
First Alert issued: One winter storm down - could there be another?
Authorities said all 50 students inside got out safely.
Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Brevard College

Latest News

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin to treat COVID
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Woman apparently takes selfie as car sinks into frozen river