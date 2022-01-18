Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of his own mother in Concord early Tuesday morning.

The Concord Police Department charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with one count of murder.

Officers responded to a home on Brookstone Drive NW in Concord on Jan. 18 at 12:45 a.m. EMS was originally called to this address for a medical-related incident.

As Cabarrus County EMS was leaving the home multiple gunshots were heard coming from the home, officials say.

When officers arrived, they confronted YaQway Jayshawn Sawyer as he was trying to leave the scene. Officers detained Sawyer.

While checking the home, officials say Sawyer’s mother, Katrina Renee Smith, was found dead in her bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under no bond.

