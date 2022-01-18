NC DHHS Flu
Lingering hazardous driving conditions lead to remote learning day for Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Wednesday

Even after a full day of sun, some Rowan County roads still had patches of snow and sleet.
Even after a full day of sun, some Rowan County roads still had patches of snow and sleet.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Citing concerns over lingering dangerous driving conditions in some parts of the county, Rowan-Salisbury Schools has opted for a remote learning day on Wednesday.

“Rowan-Salisbury Schools will have a remote learning day for students and an optional workday for staff on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.” said Dr. Tracey Lewis. “After-school activities may resume as scheduled as we anticipate warmer temperatures and significant snow and ice melting during the day.”

Crews from Rowan-Salisbury Schools were clearing parking lots all over the county on Tuesday. The parking lots were mostly clear, but getting to those lots could still pose a danger for some drivers. Megan Livengood has the right vehicle for the back roads but says she doesn’t take any chances.

“Yeah, it’s been real slick,” said Megan Livengood. “I take back roads to work it’ just been, getting to work and back has been pretty dangerous.”

School leaders spent time the back roads on Tuesday, checking to see how much progress was made by the sun.  They found clear and dry main roads, but secondary roads still coated with in a layer of white.

“They did a pretty good job cleaning the roads so far,” said Larry Bradford.

“If the sun stays out like it has all day, they’ll melt pretty good,” added Roxanne Vandewege.

But there are shaded areas that don’t get as much sun, and that moisture will likely refreeze. If roads are impassable for buses in one part of the county, all of the schools still have to close.

