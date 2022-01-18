First Alert: More chances for rain, snow, and colder temperatures this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for a cold front moving through the Carolinas on Thursday, and a weather disturbance bringing snow chances for Friday. Wednesday will be cool, with frigid temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Lows in the 20s tonight, leading to icy spots on roads.

First Alert Thursday: cold front brings rain showers.

First Alert Friday: snow showers possible.

Icy spots will be a concern overnight into Wednesday morning, as low temperatures cool into the 20s.

Two First Alerts Ahead (WBTV)

Wednesday will be our mildest day of the week, with highs in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s for the mountains, as clouds will be on the increase during the day.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a chance for rain and a wintry mix for the mountains, and scattered rain for the piedmont. In addition to your umbrella, you’ll need your jacket for Thursday, with high temperatures in upper 40s in the piedmont, and mid-30s in the mountains.

A changeover to a wintry mix to snow is possible late Thursday into Thursday night, as temperatures cool into the 20s.

WBTV 7 Day Forecast Tuesday (WBTV)

Snow showers to a wintry mix are possible in the Carolinas for Friday, with high temperatures ranging from the 30s in the piedmont, to 20s in the mountains. At this point, snow showers are expected to taper off Friday night into early Saturday morning. The exact timing and impacts are still questionable, so make sure you stay tuned to the latest WBTV weather forecast.

The weekend is looking to remain cold, with high temperatures in the mid-30s for the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountains for Saturday. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the lower 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains.

Stay informed and be prepared for late week snow.

