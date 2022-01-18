NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Black ice a concern into Tuesday morning

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.

We had quite the winter storm move overhead Saturday into Sunday and the mountains continue to deal with issues tonight.

  • Mountain wind & winter weather alerts expire late tonight
  • Black ice is likely tonight-tomorrow morning
  • A few First Alerts ahead.

The winter storm that brought all the snow, sleet, and freezing rain to our area has moved out, but wintry weather persisted in the mountains today and icy roads are still a concern area-wide tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory, and High Wind Warning remains in place for several of our mountain and Foothill communities tonight as winds could still gust up to 50-60mph. That after the Boone and West Jefferson areas had reports of wind gusts up to 70-75mph earlier this morning!

7 Day Forecast 1/17 WBTV
7 Day Forecast 1/17 WBTV(WBTV)

The snow and wind will wind down overnight, but dangerous wind chills below-zero are expected into Tuesday morning in our higher elevations. Although the rest of us were able to see above-freezing temperatures this afternoon and road conditions improved, near 20° low temperatures will refreeze any remaining liquid on the roads and sidewalks, making black ice a concern once again. Please be cautious through tomorrow morning if you have to get out on the roads!

Eventually temperatures will warm back into the mid-50s by Wednesday before our next cold front arrives on our doorstep. A First Alert is in place Wednesday night through Thursday morning as rain is likely across the area and some additional snow is possible in the mountains. We have high confidence in this first round of precipitation, but our question going forward from there will be how far southeast that front will be able to go before another wave of low pressure develops along the front. There remains a wide range of possibilities as we approach the end of the week/weekend, but another First Alert is in place as there is the potential for wintry weather.

First Alerts Ahead
First Alerts Ahead(WBTV)

As we are still several days out, check back in for frequent updates! We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as our active and COLD period continues...

Have a great week and stay safe on the roads!

