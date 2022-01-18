NC DHHS Flu
Conway ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect arrested, released on bond

Curtis Michael Warden
Curtis Michael Warden(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 21-year-old suspect wanted in Conway for allegedly assaulting a victim with a box cutter at an apartment complex on Highway 544 was apprehended Saturday and released Sunday.

RELATED | Report: Wanted assault suspect held box cutter to victim’s throat at Conway apartment complex

According to online records of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Curtis Michael Warden was booked at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 15 for “assault of a high and aggravated nature.”

Warden was given a $5,000 bond, which was paid in full. He was released at 1:31 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Before his arrest, police said Warden should be considered armed and dangerous.

