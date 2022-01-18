City unveils second draft of Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte has released its second draft of the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map after a few months of brainstorming after releasing the first draft.

The Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan was approved in July 2021 and provides guidance for the type and intensity of development that is appropriate for the city.

The first draft was released in October and the planning staff has reviewed three months of in-person and virtual community engagement regarding it.

View second draft here

“The 2040 Policy Map is the first step in implementing the community’s vision within the adopted Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan and will lay the foundation for the Unified Development Ordinance zoning districts,” said Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba. “While this second draft is still a work in progress, it is a reflection of what we have heard to date from the community and we hope the public will review this document and provide additional comments.”

In January, planners will continue to hold a listening session, hold a planning committee update, and a transportation and planning committee review.

In February, there will be community conversations, a City Council public comment session, planning commission update, final recommended policy-map released, planning committee request for adoption and then a vote on the proposed policy map.

You can visit cltfuture2040.com to learn more about the 2040 Policy Map and register for listening sessions and community conversations.

