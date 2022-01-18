NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte FC opens pre-season training in Charlotte

Today, WBTV got a look at Charlotte FC’s first-ever training session at Bank of America Stadium.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the weather, soccer must go on!

Charlotte FC opened preseason practice today in Charlotte. Because of this weekend’s winter storm, the team didn’t make the trek to Clemson for training.

Today, WBTV got a look at Charlotte FC’s first-ever training session at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC’s Christian Makoun said he’s excited to speak with all his teammates and cannot wait to start the training and the season.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done.

According to Charlotte FC Head Coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, “We are under construction.”

Charlotte FC selects Maryland’s Ben Bender with 1st overall draft pick

He said, “I hope to have very soon the roster at least with one or two slots that we can keep open to get the feedback from the competition.”

Charlotte FC’s roster, right now, is lacking attacking players, but Ramírez says, the positions they’re missing are the most difficult to hire and most expensive.

Ideally, we need 2 strikers and 2 wingers, still 4 players to come but we need to be clever.”

As far as the goal for preseason, Ramírez says, now we need to introduce “the game model.”

I will not say the name of the player, but the last one that I met, he told me, ‘Miguel this is the first time that I’ve seen the game like that – in this way’—so we need to have this in consideration, to be patient, and to take advantage of the preseason to go into the playing style.”

The Club’s inaugural home match will be at Bank of America Stadium on March 5, 2022, against the LA Galaxy.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to...
CMS closed Tuesday, other school districts announce plans due to icy road conditions left by winter storm
The situation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, across from Bang Bang Burgers.
Truck brings down power pole on snowy Charlotte road and drives away, officials say
Sunday’s storm is now bringing a mess to New England. We will have a chance to regroup as we...
First Alert issued: One winter storm down - could there be another?
Authorities said all 50 students inside got out safely.
Heavy snow causes roof collapse at Brevard College

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday it is working to...
State health dept. apologizes for COVID-19 test result delays
COVID-19 testing is now offered at Carowinds.
New COVID-19 test sites opening to help with demand in Mecklenburg County
Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked after winter storm
Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked after winter storm
Differences between remote days and snow days
Differences between remote days and snow days