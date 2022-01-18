Charlotte FC opens pre-season training in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the weather, soccer must go on!

Charlotte FC opened preseason practice today in Charlotte. Because of this weekend’s winter storm, the team didn’t make the trek to Clemson for training.

Today, WBTV got a look at Charlotte FC’s first-ever training session at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC’s Christian Makoun said he’s excited to speak with all his teammates and cannot wait to start the training and the season.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done.

According to Charlotte FC Head Coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, “We are under construction.”

He said, “I hope to have very soon the roster at least with one or two slots that we can keep open to get the feedback from the competition.”

Charlotte FC’s roster, right now, is lacking attacking players, but Ramírez says, the positions they’re missing are the most difficult to hire and most expensive.

“Ideally, we need 2 strikers and 2 wingers, still 4 players to come but we need to be clever.”

As far as the goal for preseason, Ramírez says, now we need to introduce “the game model.”

“I will not say the name of the player, but the last one that I met, he told me, ‘Miguel this is the first time that I’ve seen the game like that – in this way’—so we need to have this in consideration, to be patient, and to take advantage of the preseason to go into the playing style.”

The Club’s inaugural home match will be at Bank of America Stadium on March 5, 2022, against the LA Galaxy.

