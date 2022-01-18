Charlotte among 50 airports getting ‘buffer zone’ to block rollout of new 5G signals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among 50 different airports nationwide getting a buffer zone to block the rollout of new 5G signals this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), working with the aviation community and wireless companies, established buffer zones around 50 airports with wireless transmitters in close proximity to the runways.

The temporary buffer zones will block new 5G coverage for six months.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the list of 50 airports that will have buffer zones when wireless companies turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19.

The agency says they sought input from the aviation community where the proposed buffer zones would help reduce the risk of disruption. Traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days and geographic location factored into the selection.

The cell phone companies have voluntarily delayed deploying 5G near those airports for six months to minimize potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft instruments used in low-visibility landings.

The FAA says telecommunications carriers have offered to voluntarily delay 5G deployment and to restrict their own antenna operations in areas close to key airports where interference could lead to significant disruptions.

The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. Passengers should check with their airlines if weather is forecast at a destination where 5G interference is possible.

According to the Associated Press, AT&T and Verizon plan to activate their new 5G wireless service Wednesday after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout.

The CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest say that 5G will be more disruptive than they originally thought because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the Federal Aviation Administration.

They add that those restrictions won’t be limited to times when visibility is poor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.