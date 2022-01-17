NC DHHS Flu
Winter storm leads to icy roads throughout region

Icy roads and surfaces remain a big concern after Sunday's winter weather, as overnight low temperatures cooled into the 20s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte area residents woke up Monday to slick spots on the roadways following Sunday’s winter storm that brought snow, sleet and ice to the region.

On major roadways like Interstate 77, there were patches of black ice, particularly along on-ramps.

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Remount Road early Monday morning, although it wasn’t immediately known if ice played a factor in that crash.

Related: Portion of I-77 near Remount Road reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

On Interstate 40 through Hickory, the lanes locked bare, but a secondary road had patches of ice.

In York County, S.C., authorities said main roads were fairly clear Monday morning, but secondary roads were still pretty slick.

“As always just take your time and drive safely IF you need to get out this morning,” a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Icy roads and surfaces remain a big concern after Sunday’s winter weather, as overnight low temperatures cooled into the 20s. On Sunday evening, a driver was injured after a tractor-trailer fell over a bridge in Durham as the storm swept through North Carolina.

“Although winter weather has ceased, driving this morning may still be dangerous due to widespread icing,” according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS offered some winter weather driving tips for those who have to get out on the roadways:

- Reduce your speed

- Keep the gas tank full

- Leave lots of room between you and other vehicles

- Approach bridges and overpasses with caution

- Keep basic items on hand: Ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, road map

- If you start to slide, take your foot off the gas pedal

Temperatures Monday will get back to near 40 degrees, allowing for the ice to melt.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

