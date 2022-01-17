School districts announcing Tuesday plans due to road conditions left by winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School districts in the WBTV viewing area are making decisions related to operating plans as icy road conditions remain an issue after a weekend winter storm in the Carolinas.

Union County Public Schools

For Union County Public Schools, there will be no school for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as it will operate as an optional teacher workday for traditional schools.

Lake Norman Charter School

Already, Lake Norman Charter School has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 18. The school says this is due to the snowy and icy road and campus conditions. All school and school-related activities are also canceled. There may also be an impact to normal school operations on Wednesday.

Appalachian State University

At Appalachian State University, classes on Jan. 18 will not meet in person. Online/course winterization options will be used to the greatest possible extent.

Catawba Valley Community College

Due to inclement weather, all CVCC campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18. All day and evening classes and activities are cancelled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

District leaders within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say no decision is likely to happen until Monday afternoon. The CMS website also will include appropriate updates.

Options available to the district include:

Delayed start to the school day

Transition to remote instruction due to hazardous conditions

Closing schools for a traditional snow day

That would require the day be made up as all “waive days” have been utilized

Burke County Public Schools

The Burke County Public Schools board had already voted to make Tuesday a Teacher Workday in part to help with their COVID situation.

Stanly County Schools

Within the current calendar, Stanly County Schools will already be operating as closed on Monday for the holiday, and Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled professional and sheltered professional days for traditional schools.

Alexander County Schools

Alexander County Schools has not made any decisions regarding this week, but said officials are prepared should they need to indicate a remote instruction day for Tuesday (or longer).

Rock Hill Schools

Rock Hill Schools say if necessary, the school district will communicate school cancellations and the announcement of an eLearning day through phone calls, district/school websites, social media (Facebook and Twitter), and local media.

Lancaster County Schools

Lancaster County Schools says school is out Monday but dependent on what falls on Sunday and how much moisture sticks around. Tuesday could be an issue in the morning as there will temps in the mid 20′s. School officials also will have to evaluate any potential power issues.

Chester County Schools

Chester County Schools officials have not made any decision at the time, but are going to make the decision late Monday evening. They will either go virtual or have a two-hour delay.

Chesterfield County Schools

Chesterfield County Schools officials say there’s no decision at the time, as decisions are made the afternoon before at the earliest.

Fort Mill Schools

Fort Mill Schools officials have no decision at the time, but is monitoring the weather forecast.

