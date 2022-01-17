School districts announce Tuesday closings, other plans due to icy conditions left by winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing closings and switches to remote learning for Tuesday as icy road conditions remain an issue after a weekend winter storm in the Carolinas.

Gaston County Schools

Because of dangerous road conditions across the county, Gaston County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for students and 10-month and 11-month employees.

Union County Public Schools

For Union County Public Schools, there will be no school for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as it will operate as an optional teacher workday for traditional schools.

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Due to snow and ice conditions across Iredell County, Iredell-Statesville Schools will be closed for students with an optional teacher workday for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Lincoln County Schools

Lincoln County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan 18 for students, 10-month, and 11-month employees.

Rock Hill Schools

Rock Hill Schools will engage with eLearning Tuesday due to the forecast of refreezing ice that will make it unsafe to open their buildings.

All district buildings and schools will be closed to the team, this includes facilities and custodians.

Newton-Conover Schools

Due to the impact of the winter storm, Newton-Conover City Schools will be closed for students with an optional remote workday for eligible staff on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Campuses are closed for staff and students.

Kid Connection will be CLOSED.

Watauga County Schools

Watauga County Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18. It will be an optional teacher workday. Staff should check their school emails for additional information about work options. Everyone should prioritize their safety in making decisions about travel.

Fort Mill Schools

Due to the possibility for unsafe traveling conditions following the winter storm this weekend, all Fort Mill schools will transition to eLearning for Tuesday, Jan. 18. Transitioning this day to eLearning means that students will not have to make-up this day later in the year.

This transition to eLearning also means that all afterschool activities and programs are canceled.\

Chester County Schools

Due to unsafe road conditions, Chester County Schools will move to asynchronous remote learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Teachers will advise students of assignments for the day and will provide support as needed.

Chester County Schools will return to normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 19 unless otherwise stated.

Cabarrus County Schools

As a result of hazardous driving conditions on secondary roads, school will be closed for students at Wolf Meadow Elementary School, Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School and Cabarrus Early College of Technology on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

It will be an optional remote day for CCS employees.

Caldwell County Schools

School is closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18. It will be an optional teacher workday.

Burke County Public Schools

The Burke County Public Schools board had already voted to make Tuesday a Teacher Workday in part to help with their COVID situation.

Stanly County Schools

Within the current calendar, Stanly County Schools will already be operating as closed on Monday for the holiday, and Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled professional and sheltered professional days for traditional schools.

Kannapolis City Schools

Kannapolis City Schools did not have school for students scheduled for Jan. 18 as it was a staff workday. School district officials have now communicated that staff should plan to work from home for Jan. 18.

Lake Norman Charter School

Already, Lake Norman Charter School has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 18. The school says this is due to the snowy and icy road and campus conditions. All school and school-related activities are also canceled. There may also be an impact to normal school operations on Wednesday.

Appalachian State University

At Appalachian State University, classes on Jan. 18 will not meet in person. Online/course winterization options will be used to the greatest possible extent.

Catawba Valley Community College

Due to inclement weather, all CVCC campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18. All day and evening classes and activities are cancelled.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

District leaders within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say no decision is likely to happen until Monday afternoon. The CMS website also will include appropriate updates.

Options available to the district include:

Delayed start to the school day

Transition to remote instruction due to hazardous conditions

Closing schools for a traditional snow day

That would require the day be made up as all “waive days” have been utilized

Alexander County Schools

Alexander County Schools has not made any decisions regarding this week, but said officials are prepared should they need to indicate a remote instruction day for Tuesday (or longer).

Lancaster County Schools

Lancaster County Schools says school is out Monday but dependent on what falls on Sunday and how much moisture sticks around. Tuesday could be an issue in the morning as there will temps in the mid 20′s. School officials also will have to evaluate any potential power issues.

Chesterfield County Schools

Chesterfield County Schools officials say there’s no decision at the time, as decisions are made the afternoon before at the earliest.

