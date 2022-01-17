NC DHHS Flu
SC police arrest ‘Elsa’ during winter storm, warn ‘accomplice’ still at large

Source: Pickens Police Dept. via Facebook
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (WCSC) - One South Carolina Police Department decided to have a little fun as they dealt with this weekend’s winter storm.

The Pickens Police Department released what it called “rare body cam footage” of the arrest of Elsa.

Children of all ages, of course, know that Elsa is a character from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

The “rare” footage, posted to the agency’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, shows officers handcuffing the character after a brief foot chase.

“Her accomplice, the abominable snowman, is still at large,” the post stated. “He has unleashed more snow and ice.”

