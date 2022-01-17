Truck brings down power pole on snowy Charlotte road and drives away, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a truck hit a power pole and drove away, leaving the pole down on a Charlotte road as snowy conditions swept through the area Sunday.

The situation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, across from Bang Bang Burgers in South End.

Duke Energy crews responded to the area to survey the damage and work on fixing the pole.

A representative from Duke Energy says the situation is only affecting a few nearby businesses that aren’t open right now.

Duke Energy crews should be working the next few hours there.

Officials say it seems that the pole broke off at the base after the truck hit it.

Officials did not provide any other information as of right now.

