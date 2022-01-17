Portion of I-77 closed near Remount Road after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 77 northbound is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

I-77 is closed between Remount Road and West Boulevard due to the crash, authorities said. WBTV has reached out to Medic to see if there are any injuries.

According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.

Sunday’s winter storm has moved through the area, but temperatures that dipped into the 20s have led to icy roads and surfaces early Monday morning.

