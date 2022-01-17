One injured in shooting on Glenwater Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has been injured in a northeast Charlotte shooting, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday about an assault with a deadly weapon with injury at Glenwater Drive, which is near the Mallard Green Greenway.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

