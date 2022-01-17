NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One injured in shooting on Glenwater Drive in northeast Charlotte

He was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, authorities said.
The shooting happened late Monday morning on Glenwater Drive.
The shooting happened late Monday morning on Glenwater Drive.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has been injured in a northeast Charlotte shooting, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday about an assault with a deadly weapon with injury at Glenwater Drive, which is near the Mallard Green Greenway.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
With below-freezing morning lows expected area-wide into Monday, black ice will become one of...
First Alert Winter Storm: Black ice to become next main concern, mountain snow likely to linger
If you live in the mountains, you are looking at a major snow event. The foothills will see...
First Alert Winter Storm: Snowfall, sleet, ice expected Sunday
Lanes are blocked after a car overturned near mile marker 35 on I-77 South in Iredell County.
Lanes closed on portion of I-77 South in Iredell County after vehicle overturns on icy road

Latest News

Long lines of passengers were seen Monday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Hundreds of flights canceled Monday at CLT Airport after winter storm moves through
School districts in the WBTV viewing area are making decisions related to operating plans as...
School districts announce Tuesday closings, other plans due to icy conditions left by winter storm
Long lines of passengers were seen Monday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Hundreds of flights canceled Monday at CLT Airport after winter storm moves through
A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail’s...
“They used us as an experiment”: Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail