Off-duty officer saves delivery driver attacked by carjacking suspect

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A DoorDash delivery driver and mother of three is grateful to an off-duty Milwaukee officer who rescued her when she was tackled by an attempted carjacking suspect.

A DoorDash delivery driver, who didn’t want to be identified, found herself in the middle of a chaotic midday crime as she was picking up an order Thursday afternoon at Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

She says she can’t afford childcare for her three young girls, ages 1, 5 and 9, so they were in the car with her. One of the girls needed to use the restroom, and the mom quickly parked to run in and ask if that would be possible. She made sure to take the car keys with her.

“When I opened the door, they said, ‘Somebody’s stealing your car,’” the delivery driver said.

Police say a man attempted to steal the car but jumped out when the driver turned around. He dropped his phone in the process, and the delivery driver recovered it, taking it into Shake Shack.

“I took the phone with me. We were calling the cops to let them know that my car was just attempted to be stolen,” she said.

It’s what happened next that haunts her.

“He was there listening,” she said. “He realized that I had his phone, and he lifted up his shirt a little bit and started charging at me. You could see that he had a gun, and he was charging at me.”

An off-duty Milwaukee police officer in the restaurant jumped into action and pulled the man off the delivery driver. The officer was shot in the stomach but is recovering and expected to survive.

“He truly saved all of our lives,” the delivery driver said.

Based on information the off-duty officer provided on a suspected getaway vehicle, police made two arrests in connection to the case. It’s not clear if either is the man who attacked the driver.

The delivery driver says the harrowing experience has deeply affected her and her kids, who watched it all happen from the car. She says her kids get startled at every sudden noise, and the emotional toll hasn’t allowed her to go back to making deliveries.

“It just has turned everything upside down for us,” she said. “I don’t feel safe in Milwaukee.”

A GoFundMe set up to help the family with costs while the mother is out of work has raised more than $12,000.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.