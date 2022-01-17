Mecklenburg County delays opening offices for a few hours Tuesday due to icy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to poor road and parking lot conditions from the winter weather over the holiday weekend, Mecklenburg County offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

All other county employees will work remotely.

County programs, services and events for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 18 have been canceled. This includes all scheduled Park and Recreation activities.

Officials say they will assess conditions of county operations for evening activities for Wednesday, Jan. 19 and announce any changes via county social media channels.

For the latest information updates, please check the county’s Twitter and Facebook pages as well as MeckNC.gov.

