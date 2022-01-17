Icy conditions Monday morning before melting begins; First Alerts for potentially more winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Sunday’s snow and ice, with temperatures in the upper 20s, we have treacherous travel conditions this morning.

Icy conditions this morning before melting kicks in

Blustery with more snow in the mountains today

First Alert: two more systems we’re tracking later this week

If you choose to venture out, use caution. Today will be windy and cold under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings will get back near 40 degrees. That’s for the Piedmont. In the mountains, a Winter Storm and High Wind Warning continue through the day. Additional snow will accumulate one to three inches in the population centers of Boone and Blowing Rock, but there may be as much as six inches in the highest elevations along the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

FIRST ALERT: Blustery conditions - temps in the 20s & wind gusts to 60 mph - in the mountains today with more snow. Population centers, such as Boone & Blowing Rock will get 1-3", high elevations 3-6"+. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LVaZvmNByB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 17, 2022

Additionally, wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph in the mountains today. A few flurries may drift out into the Foothills, but no major accumulation there is likely.

Any unscraped or untreated surfaces will refreeze solid tonight as lows fall back to the upper teens.

Dry weather and chilly conditions continue Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 40s.

Wednesday may be our mildest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s, as clouds will be on the increase during the day.

A First Alert has been hoisted for the midweek period, as a cold front will move through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a chance for a wintry mix and snow for the mountains, and a wintry mix to rain for the Piedmont. Thursday will remain chilly with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s.

Cold, Canadian air will work its way back into the Carolinas for the end of the week with high temperatures only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday. Some weather data has hinted at a weather disturbance impacting the Carolinas by late week, yet confidence is still low on the exact set-up for any precipitation. Still, a First Alert is in place now for Friday and Saturday, as some models suggest another winter storm would impact the WBTV viewing area. We’ll keep you posted with forecast updates.

Stay safe and warm!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

