First Alert issued: One winter storm down - could there be another?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday’s storm is now bringing a mess to New England. We will have a chance to regroup as we watch another potential system closer to the weekend.

Monday - a day of melting for most

More snow for the mountains

Possible winter storm for the weekend

With most places outside of the mountains above the freezing mark, you’re probably seeing and hearing melting. Highs will be in the low 40s with mainly sunny skies.

That is great during the day. Our luck runs out at night when temperatures fall back to the low 20s. That’s right! More black ice will be on the roads Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be uneventful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

In the mountains, it’s a very different story. There will continue to be the possibility of snow showers along with really gusty winds. There’s not only a Winter Weather Advisory but also a High Wind Warning in effect for the mountains. Add to that, highs in the 20s with single digit wind chills.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front will move through and bring showers for most and snow showers for the mountains. Highs outside of the mountains will be in the 50s Wednesday and the 40s on Thursday.

Another First Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday.

Timing is one of the many things that will need to be nailed down this week. We currently have two long-range models and they have very different solutions.

One is bringing in snow showers on Saturday. Another is bringing in a much longer-lasting event with a good helping of snow.

If you feel like you’ve missed out on snow the past few years, you might like what that model has to say.

Either way, we are several days out, and the models will likely go back and forth between now and then. Stay tuned and we will fine-tune the details as we get closer.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

