Electric companies working long hours to restore power in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Sunday’s winter storm left thousands of people without power in South Carolina.

Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Agency has been keeping tabs on power outages across the county.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the agency said more than 5,500 people were without power but the number dwindled to 2,558 by 5:52 p.m. on Monday.

Larry Duncan lives in Heath Springs and is one of the thousands of people waiting for their power to get back on.

“A tree had fell on a power line and the neighborhood and it hadn’t got back on yet but I called and they said it would be turned back on sometime tomorrow,” Duncan said.

WBTV met Duncan around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, and he says his power had been out since Sunday morning which is why he’s staying with family.

“I was alright, I got two aunts that stay in Heath Springs that I can go to,” Duncan said.

A family in Kershaw told WBTV off camera they spent Sunday and Monday waiting by candlelight and wrapped in blankets.

Mark Turner lives on the other side of Heath Springs in the Pleasant Plain community where he patiently waited nearly 30 hours for the power to be restored.

“They just turned it on,” Turner said around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Turner stayed patient and used generators not just for his house but for his barn.

“Luckily, we’ve got a few generators so a generator for the barn to take care of the freezers and our water source as well as a generator for the house to make sure general lights, keep the fridge going, things like that,” Turner said.

A representative with Duke Energy said they called in 4,000 additional workers before Sunday’s storm and they were working with contractors from Pike Electric Corporation.

Lynches River Electric Cooperative also had extra help from Santee Electric out of Kingstree, SC, Horry Electric out of Conway, SC, and Williams Electric out of Shelby, NC.

Other companies from across the country also traveled to Lancaster County to work on power restoration and tree removal.

Lynches River says the most affected areas in Lancaster County are Taxahaw, Flat Creek, and McIlwain.

“Crews have been fighting freezing temperatures, heavy wind gusts, and a large number of downed trees. Your patience is appreciated and we are working hard to restore power to you as quickly as possible,” a Lynches River representative said on the company’s Facebook page.

As crews continue their work, Turner says he’s lending a helping hand to his neighbors.

“We’re kind of in a fortunate spot that we’ve got a little bit of equipment to go around and be able to move some trees off the road, get a chainsaw, cut some stuff away, generally keeping each other’s back,” Turner said.

Duke Energy says the expected time of restoration is 11:45 p.m tonight. The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency says Lynches River Electric Cooperative is trying to get power fully restored by tonight but it may take until tomorrow.

